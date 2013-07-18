NICOSIA, July 18 Cyprus said on Thursday it
would issue one licence for an integrated casino resort in an
attempt to diversify its tourism and attract foreign investment
to the bailed-out country.
Government officials said authorities planned to issue a
licence for a resort within the next 12 months.
"The economy needs it," said Christos Stylianides, the
Cypriot government spokesman.
Establishing casinos was a pledge of the present
conservative government which won elections in February. The
previous communist administration opposed it.
The Mediterranean island is attempting to diversify its
economy after its financial sector all but crumbled in March
under conditions of a 10 billion euro bailout with international
lenders.
There are no casinos in the government-controlled south of
Cyprus, but many in northern Cyprus, a breakaway Turkish Cypriot
state.
Despite its popularity, government authorities have
typically taken a dim view of gambling, even in private homes.
Last year police were in the headlines for attempting to
prosecute a group of elderly women, including a 98 year old, for
gambling with small amounts of money. The women said they played
card games to keep their minds active.
(Reporting By Michele Kambas Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)