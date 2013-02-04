NICOSIA Feb 4 Cyprus's outgoing government
appointed a deputy governor of its Central Bank on Monday,
saying it was warranted by a tougher workload in the banking
sector ahead of an impending international financial bailout.
The unexpected appointment triggered criticism from
opposition parties asserting the outgoing left wing government
was trying to consolidate its influence over the central bank
less than a fortnight before elections on Feb. 17.
Incumbent Cypriot President Demetris Christofias is not
seeking re-election
The Democratic Rally party, whose candidate Nicos
Anastasiades is a frontrunner to win the poll, said it would
review all recent appointments by the present government.
The deputy governor, Spyros Stavrinakis, is a close aide of
Central Bank governor Panicos Demetriades. Cyprus's banking
system is under stress from its exposure to Greece, and its need
for state support was a key reason behind Cyprus requesting
financial aid from the EU and the IMF last June.
"The crisis that we are in creates the need for further
assistance to the Governor of the Central Bank,"
Until now, Cyprus was the only euro zone member without a
deputy governor, the central bank said. Under a preliminary deal
with international lenders, the central bank will assume
supervision of an extensive co-operative banking system this
year, in addition to its commercial banks.
Cyprus's central bank, established in 1963, does by statute
have a governor and a deputy governor
The post has not been filled for half a century because of
conflict which has split Cyprus between its Greek and Turkish
Cypriot populations Filling the post comes under a legal
discretion known as the law of necessity.
"This is the last provocative act of this government, unless
they discover any other 50-year old vacancy and decide to fill
that too," the Rally party said in a statement.
(Writing by Michele Kambas; editing by Ron Askew)