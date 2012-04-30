BRIEF-Fairfax Financial to sell a portion of Tembec stake
* Fairfax Financial- sold, through subsidiaries, 2.6 million shares of Tembec representing approximately 2.6 pct of issued and outstanding shares
NICOSIA, April 30 Outgoing Cypriot central bank governor Athanasios Orphanides said on Monday the island's economy was at a critical juncture, and that a Greek debt writedown, which has impacted the island's banks, helped trigger a vicious cycle in the system.
Orphanides, whose term in office expires on May 2, told lawmakers in parliament fiscal measures taken by authorities were a step in the right direction, but noted with concern comments from officials that there had been a deviation from fiscal targets in the first quarter of the year.
"The economy of our country is going through critical times. The right handling (of this) is required. At stake is not only the economy of Cyprus and the well-being of its citizens, but its national reputation and standing," said Orphanides. (Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Toby Chopra)
JOHANNESBURG, June 9 Ratings agency Moody's downgraded South Africa's credit rating on Friday but kept it at investment grade with a negative outlook, citing a recent abrupt cabinet reshuffle and reduced growth prospects for an economy mired in recession.