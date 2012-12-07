NICOSIA Dec 7 Cyprus's Central Bank on Friday
said it had revised lower its economic output estimates,
forecasting a 3.5 percent contraction for the island in 2013,
and a 2.4 percent contraction this year.
In its semi-annual forecast made last June, the Central Bank
had estimated a 1.1 percent contraction for the island's economy
this year, and growth of 0.4 percent in 2013.
Both revised figures matched forecasts given by Finance
Minister Vassos Shiarly to parliament during a budget speech on
Thursday.
(Reporting By Michele Kambas. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)