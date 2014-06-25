* Central bank governor sees 4 pct economic contraction in
2014
* Says commercial banks prudent to raise capital before
stress tests
* Says expects them to pass bank tests
By Michele Kambas
NICOSIA, June 25 Cyprus's economy could contract
less this year than the 4.2 percent expected by the euro zone
country's bailout lenders, its central bank governor said on
Wednesday.
The European Union and International Monetary Fund, which
will lend Cyprus 10 billion euros under a year-old rescue deal,
revised the projected drop in output lower last month from an
earlier estimate of 4.8 percent.
At a news conference, central bank governor Chrystalla
Georghadji cited data showing an annual decline in first quarter
output of 4.1 percent compared to a 5 percent contraction in the
quarter before.
"Based on that assessment, the troika's projection for a 4.2
percent decline in growth for the full year is rather
pessimistic," she said.
"We would expect it to be around 4.0 percent."
Since its March 2013 rescue, under which the island nation
was forced to shut down a loss-making bank and impose losses on
depositors in another lender, Cyprus's economy has proved more
resilient than many had expected.
Last week, it made the swiftest return to financial markets
of any bailed-out country, selling a 750 million euro five-year
bond yielding 4.8 percent.
Georghadji, who also represents Cyprus on the governing
council of the European Central Bank, said the island would
fully dismantle capital controls imposed at the time of the
bailout when confidence in the banking sector was restored.
Domestic controls were fully dismantled in May, but controls
still exist in transactions with the outside world.
Efforts to shore up the financial industry, wrecked by its
exposure to Greek debt and by the rescue plan, were beginning to
yield results, she told the news conference in Nicosia.
Georghadji later said commercial banks were wise to try to
raise capital ahead of euro zone-wide stress tests later this
year for which they should be "absolutely prepared".
"A capital issue would be a prudent move for them to move
towards the stress tests reinforced," she told journalists,
adding that better buffers against future losses for commercial
banks could also help hasten the removal of capital controls.
Bank of Cyprus, which recapitalised last year by
turning a percentage of deposits at the bank into equity and
some of its biggest clients into shareholders, said on Tuesday
its board would discuss capital issues and funding at a meeting
on June 26.
It is one of four Cyprus-based banks that will undergo the
stress tests, among 134 in the euro zone. The others are
Hellenic Bank, Russian Commercial Bank and the
Cooperative Bank.
The Co-Op has already received a 1.5 billion euro cash
injection from the government, drawn from bailout funds.
"I'm certain that with prudence and the measures being taken
the banks will pass these stress tests," she said.
