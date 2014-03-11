* New Central Bank chief watchdog on public funds
* Not a political appointment-source
* Speculation mounts outgoing governor pushed
By Michele Kambas
NICOSIA, March 11 Cyprus's auditor general was
appointed on Tuesday to head the island's central bank,
replacing an academic who quit amid acrimony with the government
over a chaotic international bailout last year.
Chrystalla Georghadji, whose hard-hitting annual reports on
lapses in public administration have been the bane of several
governments, takes up her post on April 11, after outgoing
governor Panicos Demetriades works out his notice.
As governor Georghadji, 58, will represent Cyprus on the
Governing Council of the European Central Bank. A Greek Cypriot
refugee, she studied economics in Greece, Britain and the United
States and has been auditor-general since 1998.
An official statement said ECB chairman Mario Draghi was
informed of Georghadji's appointment on Tuesday by Cypriot
President Nicos Anastasiades.
"She has a well-established track record for being
independent and autonomous, which should dispel any notion this
is a political appointment," one source told Reuters on Tuesday.
Panicos Demetriades, an appointee of Cyprus's former
communist government, quit on Monday, two years into a five-year
term, citing "mainly ... personal and family reasons".
Cyprus's government on Tuesday sought to distance itself
from any speculation that Demetriades, whose independence is
protected by EU statutes, was pushed. "There was no quid pro
quo," Anastasiades told journalists.
"He just (resigned) for personal and family reasons, and
because of the prevailing climate," he said, without
elaborating.
But newspapers and political parties pointed to a record of
animosity with the centre-right administration, in power for a
year. Anastasiades had on several occasions accused Demetriades
of mishandling the bailout, in which a bank closed and big
savers were obliged to contribute some of their bank deposits.
"He endured unprecedented polemic, blackmail and threats
from the government aimed at forcing him to resign," said a
spokesman for AKEL, the party which appointed Demetriades when
it was in power in May 2012.
Demetriades has frequently said he assumed a
poorly-regulated banking system which took excessive risks.
CONTRACTS UNDER SCRUTINY
A source who saw Demetriades's resignation letter, handed to
the Cypriot finance minister in Brussels, said the banker had
also cited difficulty in working with the board of directors -
most of whom were appointed by the present government.
The central bank's board of directors had accused
Demetriades of keeping them in the dark on major issues
including a clause in a consultant's contract allowing it to
claim a percentage of money required for the bailout of Cypriot
banks.
That contract, and allegations it was backdated, were under
investigation by the attorney-general. Shortly after
Demetriades's resignation became known on Monday, law
authorities said they had already decided not to pursue the
case.
Demetriades has never publicly addressed the essence of the
allegations, contained in a November report by the board's audit
committee. He was not immediately available to comment further
on his resignation on Tuesday.
Nicos Anastasiades, the Cypriot president, had also
frequently accused him of shortcomings, both before and after
lenders agreed to give Cyprus 10 billion euros ($14 billion) in
aid which yanked it from the verge of bankruptcy in March 2013.
In a letter to Draghi last year Anastasiades complained
about Demetriades, while in a confidential memo sent to the
European Commission last October, seen by Reuters, he had
accused Demetriades of being "confrontational", and following
the political agenda of the previous government.
Cyprus's bailout was the first and so far the only euro zone
rescue to be partly financed by bank depositors.