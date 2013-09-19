NICOSIA, Sept 19 Cyprus's president is
contemplating recourse to the island's highest court to sack the
governor of the central bank, heightening tensions simmering
between the two for months.
In a television interview broadcast late on Wednesday, Nicos
Anastasiades accused Central Bank of Cyprus Governor Panicos
Demetriades of not being up to the job and of dragging his feet
on restructuring the island's battered banking system.
Demetriades, a member of the Governing Council of the
European Central Bank, has faced fierce criticism over the way
he handled a harsh bailout imposed on the Mediterranean island
by international lenders. Cyprus had to close a major bank and
seize savings in a second in return for 10 billion euros in aid.
"I am documenting all those things which represent weakness
or inadequacy in the performance of his duties and, in
accordance with the constitution, I will decide the prospect of
referral to the highest legal council," Anastasiades told local
channel Mega.
Demetriades's office said the remarks were a clear attempt
to undermine the independence of the central bank.
It is not the first time disputes between the two have been
aired in public, but Anastasiades has not been as forthright
before in his criticism.
Earlier in the year ECB President Mario Draghi warned Cyprus
against any attempt to sack Demetriades, triggering a sharp
response from Anastasiades that the banker had failed as a
regulator..
He was appointed for a five-year term in May 2012, under the
previous communist administration. By law, only a recourse to
the Supreme Court on the grounds of being unfit for the job or
serious misconduct could get him fired.
One of the main criticisms directed against him has been
how, under his watch, one of the afflicted banks accumulated
billions in emergency liquidity aid, only to buckle and fail
when the ECB threatened to pull assistance.
Anastasiades appeared particularly angry with Central Bank
delays in completing the assessment of board directors in
revamped Bank of Cyprus under the "fit and proper"
rules.
"I have shown exceptional tolerance," Anastasiades said.
A new board of 16 directors, including six wealthy Russians
whose deposits were forcibly converted to equity to recapitalise
the bank, were elected on Sept. 10.
The central bank is still assessing the qualifications of
some of them.
"This is a very important regulatory authority of the
Central Bank. It is a careful assessment based on rules of the
European Banking Authority to protect Bank of Cyprus and avoid
mistakes of the past," the central bank said.
Cyprus's international lenders said on Wednesday it has made
progress with overhauling its banking sector and pushing through
structural reforms, but warned of significant risks ahead.
