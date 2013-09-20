NICOSIA, Sept 20 The head of Cyprus's central
bank, accused by the government of incompetence, warned his
critics on Friday that threats to his independence were harming
the country's recovery from crisis.
Central bank governor Panicos Demetriades has faced a fierce
onslaught over his performance in the fallout of a messy
bail-out for the Mediterranean island brokered with
international lenders in March.
It culminated this week with Cypriot President Nicos
Anastasiades disclosing he would consider legal recourse to have
Demetriades removed.
Demetriades said the central bank had successfully handled
the restructuring of the island's banking sector, earning
plaudits from lenders.
"I consider the criticism from the president unjustified,"
Demetriades told the semi-official Cyprus News Agency.
"Political intervention in the supervisory role of the central
bank ... is not conducive to the restoration of confidence in
the banking sector."
Cyprus was forced to wind down a major bank and convert
sizeable deposits in a second bank to equity to qualify for 10
billion euros in aid from the European Union and the IMF.
Demetriades, a member of the governing council of the
European Central Bank, was appointed by a communist government
which lost elections to right-wing Anastasiades in February.
As an independent official, the only way to dislodge him is
by the Supreme Court, on the grounds of incompetence or serious
misconduct.
Government officials have not concealed their distain for
the central banker, who taught economics at a British university
before his return to Cyprus upon his appointment last year.
The latest twist in long-running shadowboxing was triggered
by perceived delays in the central bank approving a new board of
directors for Bank of Cyprus, a delay Demetriades said
was beyond the control of the central bank.
Under terms of Cyprus's bailout, large depositors in the
bank had savings converted to equity to recapitalise the
institution.
Central bank vetting and approval is required for the 16
board members, which includes six Russians. Demetriades said the
process, mandatory under European Banking Authority rules, had
now been virtually competed.
