GENEVA Jan 13 Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa
Akinci said on Friday that nothing should be taboo in
U.N.-hosted talks to reunify Cyprus, hours after Turkish
President Tayyip Erdogan said a pull-out of Turkish troops was
out of the question.
"If we say that these issues are taboos, that we cannot even
discuss them, and everything should remain as it is, it is also
a non-starter," Akinci told a news conference in Geneva.
Proposals should not be perceived as a threat to the other
side and solutions needed to be acceptable to both sides, so
that the eventual balanced deal could be agreed by both Greek
and Turkish Cypriots, he said.
