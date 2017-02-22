ANKARA The Turkish Cypriot side will not take part in Thursday's leaders meeting on ending the island's decades-long division, broadcaster NTV and other media said on Wednesday, after face-to-face talks between the sides broke off last week.

Meetings between Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades and his Turkish Cypriot counterpart, Mustafa Akinci halted last week after the Greek Cypriot parliament angered Turkish Cypriots by honouring a 1950 plebiscite seeking union with Greece.

The talks aim to end the division of the island, for decades a source of tension between NATO allies Greece and Turkey and an obstacle to Turkey's bid to join the European Union.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Catherine Evans)