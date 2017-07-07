FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey says will defend rights of Turkish Cypriots
#World News
July 7, 2017 / 11:45 AM / a day ago

Turkey says will defend rights of Turkish Cypriots

1 Min Read

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim speaks during a joint news conference with his Greek counterpart Alexis Tsipras after their meeting at the Maximos Mansion in Athens, Greece, June 19, 2017.Costas Baltas/Files

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey will do everything within the framework of international law to defend the rights of Turkish Cypriots, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Friday, as a reunification deal on ethnically split Cyprus collapsed.

Talks to reunify the divided island of Cyprus broke up amid anger and recriminations in the early hours of Friday, marking the end of a process seen as the most promising in generations to heal decades of conflict.

Speaking to reporters after Friday prayers, Yildirim said Turkey was ready to be constructive if the United Nations or other organisations sought lasting peace in Cyprus.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Can Sezer; Editing by Dominic Evans

