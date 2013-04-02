NICOSIA, April 2 Cyprus hopes to ease capital
controls as soon as possible but cannot say when that might
happen, the island's Finance Minister Michael Sarris said on
Tuesday.
The island nation earlier on Tuesday announced a partial
relaxation of currency controls that were introduced when banks
reopened on March 28 after a two-week shutdown while the
government negotiated a 10 billion euro ($12.85 billion)
bailout.
Under the terms of the bailout deal agreed earlier on
Tuesday, the island will pay an interest rate of 2.5 percent on
its rescue loans, with repayment starting in 10 years, the
government spokesman said. The loans will repaid over 12 years,
Sarris said.