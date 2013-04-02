BRIEF-Huaan Securities' 2016 net profit down 67.7 pct
* Says 2016 net profit down 67.7 percent y/y at 602.0 million yuan ($87.50 million)
NICOSIA, April 2 Cyprus is expected to announce a partial relaxation of currency controls on Tuesday, raising the ceiling for financial transactions that do not require central bank approval to 25,000 euros from 5,000, a central bank source said.
Cypriot authorities have also decided, in consultation with international lenders, to unblock 10 percent of a 40 percent effective freeze on large deposits in Bank of Cyprus under a bail-in arrangement.
The bail-in sees another 37.5 percent of deposits exceeding 100,000 euros converted to equity in the bank and an additional 22.5 percent used as a buffer which could, if circumstances warrant it, also be converted to equity.
* Says unit secures 27.9 million dinars contract from Kuwait National Petroleum Co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, March 28 VTB Capital, the investment banking arm of Russia's second largest bank VTB, has moved into the agricultural commodities business, with a focus on the Black Sea and Central Europe, its head of global commodities Atanas Djumaliev told Reuters.