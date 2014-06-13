* Cyprus says may issue bonds as soon as this month
* Hunt for yield likely to ensure smooth sale
* Cyprus Europe's last bailed-out state to return to markets
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, June 13 Cyprus is preparing to sell
bonds to yield-starved investors in the next few weeks, making a
return to markets that looked very distant just a year ago when
it was bailing-in bank depositors and imposing capital controls.
Still mired in recession, and with its credit ratings deep
in junk territory following a debt exchange last year that
ratings agencies classed as a default, the island hired five
banks this week to oversee a planned bond sale.
That would mark the fastest comeback to markets of any of
the euro zone countries that were forced to seek international
aid as a debt crisis engulfed the currency bloc. It would also
take place while capital controls are still in force, although
Nicosia says it aims to lift them by the end of the year.
With interest rates in developed countries at historic lows
and investors grabbing anything that offers even a tiny pick-up
in yield, the sale is expected to be a success.
"Now is the best time for Cyprus to establish itself in
markets. Push, push, push for yield," said Dan Fuss, vice
chairman of Kansas City-based Loomis Sayles & Company.
The returns on offer are hard to match.
Cyprus's benchmark February 2020 bonds yield 4.75 percent
, well above the 2.8 percent offered by similar bonds
of Portugal, which recently exited its bailout, and the roughly
2 percent yield on Spanish and Italian debt.
Yields on top-rated bonds are even lower, which pushes
investors to buy riskier assets to maximise returns.
In April, twice bailed-out Greece sold five-year bonds
yielding just under 5 percent in one of the fastest returns to
commercial borrowing of a state that had defaulted on debt.
Last week, the European Central Bank cut all its policy
rates and promised more liquidity for banks in a move that
fostered even more demand for high-risk assets.
"The yield ... is attractive. That was the case before the
ECB last week and the tone has improved since then," said Robert
Tipp, chief investment strategist at Newark-based Prudential
Fixed Income, which holds Cypriot and Greek debt.
GOOD PUPIL
Such borrowing costs look appealing for Cyprus as well.
Higher-rated states in the euro zone had to pay much more to
sell their debt only two years ago.
Politically, the market return would be an endorsement of
the island's resolve in sticking to the tough terms of its
rescue package, while Brussels is likely to offer it as proof
that its bitter austerity medicine has worked.
Cyprus has constantly outperformed expectations since it
signed the 10 billion euro aid deal in March 2013.
Its economy is expected to contract by 4.2 percent this
year, less than the 4.8 percent initially expected, and some,
such as local consultancy Sapienta, see the decline in output at
closer to 3 percent.
The island has also gradually reduced capital controls in
the past year, although investors with money in some Cypriot
banks still cannot move cash abroad without prior approval.
The restrictions do not affect investments in government
bonds directly, but the fact that money cannot move freely in
and out of the country is usually a big deterrent for any
foreign investor.
Not this time, though.
"At the moment I don't think investors care a lot about
capital controls ... market prices suggest they're likely to be
able to issue," said Michael Michaelides, rates analyst at RBS.
THE GREEK COMPARISON
There are no concrete details about what kind of bonds may
be on offer, with the roadshow yet to start.
But analysts reckon a five- or even a 10-year might be
feasible, while the buyers are likely to be the same ones who
bid for the Greek bonds: a large part will probably go to
British- and U.S.-based hedge funds.
Hans Humes, chief investment officer at Greylock Capital,
who bought Greece's bonds, said he was interested in Cyprus.
"What Cyprus has over Greece is that they didn't do a
sovereign debt restructuring," said the New York-based veteran
of troubled debt markets.
Greece's new bond now yields around one percentage point
less than when it was issued - something which may encourage
investors to buy. But beyond any profits it may bring, a Cypriot
market comeback will have a deeper meaning.
"For the country itself and for the people that have gone
through the crisis it will show that if you keep persevering and
do the right things you will be able to access the market
again," said Stuart Culverhouse, chief economist at distressed
debt brokerage Exotix in London.
"It would also be seen by Brussels and other European
capitals as an endorsement of the actions they have taken."
(Additional reporting by Michele Kambas; Editing by Catherine
Evans)