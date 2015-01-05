(Adds detail)
NICOSIA Jan 5 Cyprus plans two international
debt issues this year, its finance minister said on Monday,
seeking a firmer footing in markets after a near meltdown in
2013.
The Mediterranean island nation is preparing for two issues
under its European Medium Term Note (EMTN) programme, Finance
Minister Harris Georgiades said. Details have not yet been
decided.
The European Union member state, which required a 10 billion
euro lifeline to stave off bankruptcy in March 2013,
successfully tapped international markets last June with a 750
million euro issue taken under the same programme.
It was the swiftest comeback of a bailed-out nation to
international markets in the history of the euro debt crisis.
"Cyprus is implementing an ambitious programme of economic
reform and consolidation which is already delivering early and
tangible results. On such sound foundations we are aiming to
re-establish sustainable market access," Georgiades told
Reuters.
Cyprus required a bailout from the EU and International
Monetary Fund after fiscal slippage that had kept it out of
international markets for months.
Georgiades said the upcoming debt issues would not
substitute but complement existing financing from lenders.
The EMTN programme has a ceiling of 9 billion euros.
(Reporting by Michele Kambas; Editing by Mark Heinrich)