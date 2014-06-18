NICOSIA, June 18 Cyprus's 750 million-euro bond issue on Wednesday was a decisive step towards a "systematic" return to international markets after a three-year exclusion, its finance minister said.

"This issue means that we will be able to refinance a significant part of the present domestic debt and achieving a lower debt re-servicing cost," Harris Greorgiades told reporters. (Reporting by Michele Kambas; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)