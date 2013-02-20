BRIEF-Commscope Holding Company enters into amendment agreement to credit agreement
* Entered into that certain amendment agreement to credit agreement, dated as of January 14, 2011 - SEC filing
LONDON Feb 20 There is a "material and rising risk" that Cyprus will default on its sovereign debt, especially if the euro zone and International Monetary Fund do not come up with aid, rating agency Standard & Poor's said on Wednesday.
"We see at least a one-in-three chance that we could lower the Cyprus sovereign ratings again in 2013, for example if official financial assistance from the ESM and/or IMF is not forthcoming, leaving the Cypriot authorities few choices apart from to restructure its financial obligations," S&P's head of EMEA sovereign ratings Moritz Kraemer said in a report.
"We could also lower the ratings if we believe the (Cypriot) authorities are not able to fulfill the conditions that would be attached to an official assistance programme."
* Entered into that certain amendment agreement to credit agreement, dated as of January 14, 2011 - SEC filing
NEW YORK, May 31 Investors poured an estimated $316.6 million into infrastructure-focused U.S. mutual funds and exchange-traded funds in May, according to preliminary data by fund-tracker Morningstar Inc. on Wednesday, extending a monthly inflow streak since the presidential victory of Donald Trump.