BRUSSELS Feb 11 Cyprus will not accept imposing losses on depositors of its banks as part of a programme to make the Mediterranean island's debt sustainable, Cypriot Finance Minister Vassos Shiarly told reporters on Monday.

"I would say that the bail-in of depositors is a grossly exaggerated possibility, unlikely to happen, we will not accept it under any circumstances and I don't think it creates any way forward," Shiarly said.

The minister, speaking on his way into a meeting of euro zone finance ministers that will discuss an emergency lending programme for Cyprus, responded to a newspaper story, which listed losses on Cypriot bank depositors as one of the options under consideration in setting up a bailout for Cyprus. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Adrian Croft)