BRUSSELS Feb 11 Cyprus will not accept imposing
losses on depositors of its banks as part of a programme to make
the Mediterranean island's debt sustainable, Cypriot Finance
Minister Vassos Shiarly told reporters on Monday.
"I would say that the bail-in of depositors is a grossly
exaggerated possibility, unlikely to happen, we will not accept
it under any circumstances and I don't think it creates any way
forward," Shiarly said.
The minister, speaking on his way into a meeting of euro
zone finance ministers that will discuss an emergency lending
programme for Cyprus, responded to a newspaper story, which
listed losses on Cypriot bank depositors as one of the options
under consideration in setting up a bailout for Cyprus.
