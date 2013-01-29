NICOSIA Jan 29 Deposits in Cyprus's banking
system rose 1.2 percent year on year in 2012, Central Bank data
showed, driven by inflows from outside the European Union amid
financial strain on the island which is seeking an international
bailout.
Combined deposits in Cyprus-based banks stood at 70.15
billion euros at the end of December. The bulk, 43.3 billion
euros' worth, were held by Cyprus residents.
Depositors from other EU member states held 5.3 billion
euros in the system, 1.2 percent down from a year earlier.
Depositors from the rest of the world, generally believed to
be mostly Russians though the Central Bank does not offer a
breakdown of data, held 21.5 billion euros on the island. That
was a 7 percent increase over 2011.
Cyprus's close business ties with Russia have come under
scrutiny from its euro zone peers while it negotiates
desperately-needed financial aid. The island, which offers the
lowest nominal corporate tax rate in the euro zone, has been
accused by some politicians, particularly in Germany, of being a
hub for money laundering.
Cyprus denies the charge, saying its financial regulations
are continuously being reviewed and tightened to ward off
illicit activities.
The island, one of the smallest in the 17 member euro zone,
sought financial aid in June 2012 after its banks reported
significant losses to an EU-sanctioned debt writedown for
Greece. Its total bailout bill could reach 17-17.5 billion
euros, roughly equalling its annual output.
(Writing by Michele Kambas; Editing by John Stonestreet)