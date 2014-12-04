NICOSIA Dec 4 The European Bank of Reconstruction and Development plans to invest at least 100 million euros annually in Cyprus's financial and energy sectors as well as privatisations, its chairman said on Thursday.

The EBRD, which is owned by the European Union, the European Investment Bank and 64 countries, made a 107.5 million euro investment in Cypriot lender Bank of Cyprus in mid-2014. It holds a 5.02 percent stake in the Cypriot bank.

"We are very ambitious and confident that EBRD investments will strengthen local businesses, especially the small enterprise sector," EBRD president Suma Chakrabarti said.

Chakrabarti, in Cyprus to open a resident office of the organisation in Nicosia, said the EBRD would focus investments in the financial sector, energy, privatisations and providing finance to projects of individual countries.

He said the EBRD had a 'strong pipeline' of potential investment projects.

Cyprus, which received an international bailout in 2013, plans to privatise its telecoms, electricity and its ports operator in coming years.

The EBRD's engagement in Cyprus is temporary and expected to last until 2020. (Reporting By Michele Kambas Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)