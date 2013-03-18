NICOSIA, March 18 Cyprus has been assured the European Central Bank will provide the liquidity it needs if the country's parliament approves a levy on bank deposits, its central bank governor said on Monday.

"The assurances we have are that if the bill is voted then they will give us the liquidity we need to cope," Panicos Demetriades told parliament when asked what assurances the ECB had given if the levy is passed.