* Cyprus keeps options open on external aid
* Government says no application to EU mechanism
NICOSIA, June 12 Cyprus is keeping its options
open on whether to apply for a European Union bailout to help
recapitalise its second-largest bank but has yet to make any
application, the government said on Tuesday.
"I want to be clear concerning various reports which suggest
the Republic has decided to go to the (EU) mechanism, or that
there have been contacts to this effect," government spokesman
Stefanos Stefanou said. "I have to say there is no such decision
or any investigation of intent concerning admission to the
mechanism."
But he added: "The government has various options concerning
the recapitalisation of the banks and one of its options is to
resort to the (EU bailout) mechanism."
Cyprus had strongly hinted on Monday that it might have to
apply for an international bailout before the end of this month
as options dwindle for propping up its banks, which are highly
exposed to Greece.
It must recapitalise its second-largest lender, Cyprus
Popular Bank, by a June 30 regulatory deadline - one
day before the country assumes the rotating EU presidency for
six months.
Shut out of financial markets for a year and running
deficits, Cyprus needs 1.8 billion euros ($2.2 billion)
-equivalent to 10 percent of its gross domestic product - just
to prop up Popular.
That figure would be more if Greece, to which Cyprus's two
largest banks are heavily exposed, were to exit the euro zone.
Late last year, Cyprus secured a 2.5 billion euro bilateral
loan from Russia to help it refinance debt and plug deficits in
2012. Bilateral borrowing is another option, and persistent
rumours suggest Cyprus has had contacts with China.
Russia's name has also cropped up again as a potential
lender in recent days. Sigma, a private TV station, reported on
Tuesday that Cypriot President Demetris Christofias had paid an
unannounced visit to the Russian embassy.
Government officials have declined to specify who their
interlocutors are in these bilateral talks. Vassos Shiarly,
Cyprus's finance minister - who on Monday said any application
for aid to the EU might be comprehensive, and not focused just
on bank recapitalisation - declined to comment to journalists on
Tuesday, referring queries to the government spokesman.