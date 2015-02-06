WASHINGTON Feb 6 A troika of international
lenders said on Friday that talks aimed at restarting aid to
Cyprus had fallen short of an agreement, and they stressed the
need for Nicosia to fully reinstate a foreclosure law.
"Given the further suspension of the effective application
of the foreclosure framework, reaching staff-level agreement on
the review was not possible during this visit," the European
Commission, European Central Bank and International Monetary
Fund said in a joint statement after talks in Cyprus this week.
"The teams look forward to a timely completion of the review
as soon as the conditions are in place for a positive
conclusion," they added.
Cyprus's parliament has postponed implementation of a
foreclosure law until March 3, locked in a standoff with the
government over criteria on whom the law should apply to under
an insolvencies framework.
Adoption of the law is a so-called 'prior action' for
further disbursement of aid. Lenders say the law is essential to
help arrest growing non-performing loans, now exceeding 50
percent of the total number of loans and potentially stifling
growth.
The island nation has received just over half its 10 billion
euros ($11.3 billion) bailout aid under a three-year adjustment
programme running to 2016.
($1 = 0.8826 euros)
