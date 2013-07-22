NICOSIA, July 22 The former head of bailed-out
Bank of Cyprus accused Cypriot authorities on Monday of making
the bank a scapegoat to cover their own shortcomings in running
the island's economy.
Cyprus became the fourth euro zone member to require an
international bailout when it secured a 10-billion-euro rescue
package in March. But as part of the aid deal, the island agreed
to seize the cash of big depositors at Bank of Cyprus, the
island's biggest bank, and wound down second-biggest lender
Laiki Bank with Bank of Cyprus assuming some of its assets.
"If the government had acted to restore fiscal imbalances,
even in the first quarter of 2012, the measures would be
infinitely less painful then they are today," said Andreas
Eliades, who was chief executive officer at Bank of Cyprus from
2005 until mid-2012.
Cypriot banks lost vast amounts of money when their Greek
government bond holdings were virtually wiped out in an
EU-sanctioned writedown in early 2012, a move agreed by all
European Union member states including the Cypriot government.
Bank of Cyprus lost 1.8 billion euros in Greek bond
holdings.
"We couldn't predict there would be an 80 percent writedown
in bonds," Eliades told a judicial inquiry looking into causes
of the Cypriot crisis.
He said the decision to purchase Greek bonds wasn't his, but
sovereign debt had always been considered a safe-haven asset.
Eliades, who resigned under pressure from the Cypriot
central bank, said Cyprus would not have needed any external
help if it had controlled runaway deficits. The island was shut
out of international capital markets in May 2011.
He said that having failed to arrest a fiscal slide,
authorities decided to shift blame onto banks for being heavily
exposed to Greece.
"Some people wanted to prove that the banks and the bankers
were to blame for the financial crisis," he said.
In a written deposition to the committee overseeing the
judicial inquiry, he also claimed the central bank was
instrumental in scuppering the Bank of Cyprus's sale of its
insurance divisions in June 2012 to raise requisite capital.
(Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Susan Fenton)