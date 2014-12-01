* Sees 0.5 pct growth in 2015 after four years of recession
* This year's recession shallower than expected
* Central bank says recovery coming faster than forecast
* Bank system stabilising, capital controls could end
By Michele Kambas
NICOSIA, Dec 1 Bailed-out Cyprus is expected to
return to growth in 2015, while capital controls imposed during
a chaotic bailout in 2013 could be completely dismantled soon,
its central bank governor said on Monday.
Chrystalla Georghadji told parliament she expected 0.5
percent growth in 2015. A European Commission forecast of 2.8
percent contraction in the island's economy this year was
"realistic", she said.
Authorities had previously forecast a 2014 contraction of
3.2 percent. Cyprus slipped into recession in 2011. Data in
November showed the economy shrinking by an annual 2.2 percent
in the third quarter, from 2 percent in the second quarter.
"I'm optimistic 2015 will be a year where Cyprus will return
to growth, the signs of recovery are faster," Georghadji, who
also represents Cyprus on the Governing Council of the European
Central Bank, told parliament's financial affairs committee.
She did not make any reference to the euro zone economy.
Cyprus needed an international bailout of 10 billion euros
($12 billion) from the European Commission and the International
Monetary Fund in early 2013.
Authorities then imposed capital controls to prevent a run
on banks, a first in the history of the euro zone. Domestic
controls have since been fully lifted, but vetting is still
required for large bank remittances overseas.
Asked when Cyprus may fully dismantle controls, Georghadji
said bank deposits had started to 'stabilise' after the results
of EU-wide stress tests, in which four Cyprus-based banks
participated.
"We have assessed that after the successful results of the
(bank) stress tests there has been a stabilisation of the
system. We have to ensure that is permanent, and once that is
ascertained, and I imagine soon, the last restrictions on
capital movements will be eased," she said.
International aid to Cyprus was contingent on authorities
shutting down a loss-making bank, Alibi, and forcing depositors
in Bank of Cyprus to forfeit savings over 100,000 euros
to recapitalise the lender.
It was the first time in the history of the euro zone crisis
that bank depositors, rather than euro zone taxpayers, were
forced to shoulder the cost of recapitalising a bank.
Both Cypriot banks booked billions in losses from an
EU-sanctioned haircut on Greek sovereign bonds designed to make
Athens' debt mountain more manageable.
