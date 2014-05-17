NICOSIA May 17 International lenders have successfully concluded a fourth review of Cyprus's bailed-out economy, the island's finance minister said on Saturday.

"It was noted that progress was achieved in all sectors of the economy," Finance Minister Haris Georgiades told reporters. Cyprus required a 10-billion-euro bailout from lenders in March 2013 and is following a three-year economic adjustment programme. (Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Janet Lawrence)