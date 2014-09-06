NICOSIA, Sept 6 Lawmakers in Cyprus on Saturday
approved a foreclosures framework allowing banks to recoup their
debts, under pressure from international lenders who threatened
to withhold the next tranche of funding to the bailed-out island
nation.
In a show of hands, the 56-member House of Representatives
approved the framework with 47 votes.
The bill gives an important tool to banks, which are facing
rising non-performing loans partly due to a crippling recession
that is impacting borrowers' ability to repay their debts.
Cyprus required a 10 billion euro bailout from the European
Union and the IMF in early 2013 after its heavy exposure to
indebted Greece. Lenders had warned the foreclosures framework
was necessary for Cyprus to get approval for the next tranche of
436 million euros in aid from its bailout later this month.
Cypriot banks have among the highest non-performing loan
ratios in Europe, representing about 140 percent of economic
output. The new framework, allowing banks to take act within
months of borrowers defaulting, replaces a practice of recouping
debts through the legal system which can take years.
In a separate motion, lawmakers approved by a majority that
the foreclosures bill would not come into effect until the
Cypriot government submitted a separate bill on insolvencies,
scheduled by the end of the year.
That law would govern the treatment of specific groups of
individuals based on their ability to repay their debts.
