BRIEF-Ekornes announces dividend of NOK 19 per share payable 7 Sept 2017
* Eko-Eko key information relating to cash dividend to be paid by ekornes asa dividend with later payment-ob eks.dato
NICOSIA Oct 21 Cyprus's banking sector is expected to show further losses in 2014 as the economy worsens and banks book rising non-performing loans, but the sector is adequately capitalised, the head of its central bank said on Monday.
Panicos Demetriades also told lawmakers the island state would see an economic contraction of less than the 8.7 percent forecast by international lenders this year, but that risks were on the downside for 2014. (Reporting By Michele Kambas)
* Eko-Eko key information relating to cash dividend to be paid by ekornes asa dividend with later payment-ob eks.dato
* Scotiabank had 8 complaints about sales practices in 2016 - CEO
NEW YORK, April 4 Several more companies, including BMW and Allstate, have pulled their advertising from Fox News' "The O’Reilly Factor" television program days after the New York Times reported Fox and star host Bill O’Reilly paid five women to settle claims he sexually harassed them.