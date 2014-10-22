NICOSIA Oct 22 The IMF said on Wednesday it expected a narrower recession in Cyprus than it had previously forecast for 2014, but it cautioned against "reform fatigue" in the bailed-out euro zone nation after a new round of aid was held up by a dispute over foreclosures.

On Wednesday the International Monetary Fund said it now expects output to contract 3.2 percent this year, a full percentage point less than its July estimate of the scale of the fall in output.

It is the third time the IMF has revised its estimates this year as Cyprus has defied expectations of a deeper recession after coming close to bankruptcy 18 months ago.

Anticipating a modest return to growth next year, the IMF said risks were however tilted to the downside.

A slowdown in the pace of reforms, including those needed to arrest a spike in non-performing loans at banks, a weaker euro-area recovery and a spillover impact on tourism from the crisis in Ukraine could affect the outlook.

The IMF said there were delays in adopting an acceptable foreclosures network on mortgages which would help restructured banks deal with one of the highest non-performing loan (NPL)ratios in Europe. Rising NPLs affect a bank's ability to provide credit, thereby stymieing growth.

The Cypriot government lost a majority in parliament earlier this year after junior coalition partners quit the governing coalition.

"Since then, political opposition to the program has risen, signs of reform fatigue have emerged, and vested interests have been gaining traction," the IMF said in a staff report, part of its regular consultations.

The report is separate from regular assessments done by the IMF on the pace of Cyprus's economic reform programme.

The IMF and the EU, which is extending a 10 billion euro loan to Cyprus under an adjustment programme running to mid-2016, have withheld about 436 million euros in a new tranche of aid until the foreclosures issue is settled.

Cyprus has received about half its bailout money so far. The bailout was conditional on it shutting down major money-losing bank Laiki and forcing depositors to give up 47 percent of any bank savings above 100,000 euros in Bank of Cyprus to recapitalise that lender. (Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Hugh Lawson)