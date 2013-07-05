NICOSIA, July 5 Criminal investigators will help
judges in Cyprus dig deeper into what caused a financial crisis
that forced the island to ask for a bailout by international
lenders, authorities said on Friday.
An inquiry into Cyprus' financial practices led by three
former Supreme Court judges has been limited by their refusal to
delve into areas which could become subject to lawsuits, such as
possible failures in corporate governance and acquisitions.
"The issues raised (by judges) can be resolved by inquiries
which will be handled by criminal investigators," said Ionas
Nicolaou, Cyprus's Justice Minister.
Cypriot authorities were forced to seize uninsured deposits
at its two main banks in March to qualify for 10 billion euros
in aid from international lenders, the first time bank savers
were singed in the euro zone crisis. Islanders still live under
capital controls, also a first in the history of the euro zone.
Problems on Cyprus, which joined the euro zone in 2008,
snowballed into the winding-down of Cyprus's Laiki Bank under a
mountain of debt and a large chunk of deposits exceeding 100,000
euros being converted to equity to prop up Bank of Cyprus.
The scope of the inquiries covers the expansion into Greece,
corporate governance, and why Cypriot banks bought large
quantities of Greek bonds.
Cypriot banks lost about 4.5 billion euros ($5.81
billion)when European Union leaders agreed in late 2011 to a
Greek debt writedown, designed to make that country's debt
burden more sustainable.
They will also assess regulatory supervision, decisions by
banks to write off loans, the soundness of fiscal policies, the
conditions under which the bailout was negotiated, and whether
central bank regulations were followed by commercial banks.
An independent assessment into banking practices last week
said Cyprus's banking crisis was caused by a lack of coherent
national policy.