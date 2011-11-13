NICOSIA Nov 13 Cyprus will require
painful austerity measures very soon unless steps are taken
immediately to curb fiscal spending, Central Bank governor
Athanasios Orphanides said in an interview on Sunday.
Orphanides also said authorities needed to act to restore
what he said was the "lost" credibility of Cyprus in
international markets after repeated downgrades by credit
ratings agencies.
"The longer we delay it, the more painful will be the
measures required," he told the Kathimerini newspaper in an
interview.
In the interview, he also said a possible writedown on Greek
sovereign debt, "imposed" by euro zone political leaders, was
harming the euro zone and Athens. Orphanides is
a member of the Governing Council of the ECB.
Ratings agencies have downgraded Cyprus repeatedly in the
past year on worries at the exposure of its banking system to
Greek debt, and domestic fiscal slippage.
"We could have solved our problems two years ago just by
restricting spending. Now, we are talking about a freeze, at
least. And if we do not take measures very soon we could be
talking about painful cutbacks," Orphanides said.
Cypriot authorities cut salaries to civil servants in
August, and say they will additionally cut benefits spending and
increase VAT. Its deficit is running at around 6.0 percent of
GDP this year.
Authorities say they will halve it to under 3.0 percent in
2012. The shortfall target is contingent on passage of VAT
taxation and benefits cuts which need to be vetted by an
opposition-dominated parliament.
Orphanides said he did not anticipate that Cypriot
commercial banks would have any problem in recapitalising.
Preliminary assessments by the European Banking Authority
suggest they may need to raise 3.6 billion euros to exceed a
core tier 1 capital of 9.0 percent, though the Cypriot central
bank believes this amount will eventually be considerably less.
Asked about doubts on whether banks could successfully raise
capital on their own, Orphanides said: "I do not share these
doubts. Our banks maintain relatively strong capitalisation
levels and have been successful in raising capital in the past."
Orphanides said there had been no change in behaviour by
foreign deposit holders in the Cypriot banking system. "Our
deposits have risen since the crisis started in 2008," he said.
