NICOSIA Nov 13 Cyprus will require painful austerity measures very soon unless steps are taken immediately to curb fiscal spending, Central Bank governor Athanasios Orphanides said in an interview on Sunday.

Orphanides also said authorities needed to act to restore what he said was the "lost" credibility of Cyprus in international markets after repeated downgrades by credit ratings agencies.

"The longer we delay it, the more painful will be the measures required," he told the Kathimerini newspaper in an interview.

In the interview, he also said a possible writedown on Greek sovereign debt, "imposed" by euro zone political leaders, was harming the euro zone and Athens. Orphanides is a member of the Governing Council of the ECB.

Ratings agencies have downgraded Cyprus repeatedly in the past year on worries at the exposure of its banking system to Greek debt, and domestic fiscal slippage.

"We could have solved our problems two years ago just by restricting spending. Now, we are talking about a freeze, at least. And if we do not take measures very soon we could be talking about painful cutbacks," Orphanides said.

Cypriot authorities cut salaries to civil servants in August, and say they will additionally cut benefits spending and increase VAT. Its deficit is running at around 6.0 percent of GDP this year.

Authorities say they will halve it to under 3.0 percent in 2012. The shortfall target is contingent on passage of VAT taxation and benefits cuts which need to be vetted by an opposition-dominated parliament.

Orphanides said he did not anticipate that Cypriot commercial banks would have any problem in recapitalising. Preliminary assessments by the European Banking Authority suggest they may need to raise 3.6 billion euros to exceed a core tier 1 capital of 9.0 percent, though the Cypriot central bank believes this amount will eventually be considerably less.

Asked about doubts on whether banks could successfully raise capital on their own, Orphanides said: "I do not share these doubts. Our banks maintain relatively strong capitalisation levels and have been successful in raising capital in the past."

Orphanides said there had been no change in behaviour by foreign deposit holders in the Cypriot banking system. "Our deposits have risen since the crisis started in 2008," he said.