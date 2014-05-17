NICOSIA May 17 International lenders concluding a fourth review of Cyprus's bailed-out economy anticipate a shallower recession in 2014 than initially expected, the island's finance minister said on Saturday.

Finance Minister Haris Georgiades said lenders had adjusted their projections on the depth of the island's recession, now entering its fourth year. "It is anticipated at -4.2 percent from -4.8 percent," Georgiades said. (Reporting by Michele Kambas; Editing by Rosalind Russell)