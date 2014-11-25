NICOSIA Nov 25 Cyprus and Egypt agreed on
Tuesday to accelerate talks on the potential export of Cypriot
gas to Egypt, once the resources come on line.
Cyprus discovered natural gas offshore in late 2011, while
once gas-rich Egypt has turned into a net importer from an
exporter in recent years.
"Egypt has a very huge (natural gas) infrastructure and can
accommodate the production coming from the Cyprus economic
waters," Egyptian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources
Sherif Ismail told reporters in the Cypriot capital Nicosia.
"It will be very fruitful for both countries to work
together to materialize this cooperation in terms of developing
the resources in Cyprus and exporting it."
In a joint statement, Ismail and his Cypriot counterpart
Yiorgos Lakkotrypis said they had agreed to expedite discussions
regarding natural gas exports to Egypt.
"In the next two months we will have a technical study
regarding the options of these exports," Lakkotrypis said,
adding the best option for exports at present appeared to be via
a pipeline.
The pipeline could be direct to Egypt, Ismail said. "We can
accommodate whatever gas we receive in both local market
consumption and also LNG exports."
U.S. energy company Noble Energy with Israeli
partners Delek and Avner hold an exploration concession to one
Cypriot offshore field with proven reserves, while Italy's ENI
and France's Total have concessions in other
areas south of Cyprus.
The Cypriot gas fields are close to major finds reported by
Israel in the past decade.
Turkey, with which Cyprus has been at loggerheads for
decades, disputes the right of the island to explore for gas.
Cyprus was split in a Turkish invasion in 1974 after a brief
Greek inspired coup, and exploration work has been mandated by
the island's internationally recognised government.
A breakaway Turkish Cypriot state in north Cyprus is only
recognised by Ankara.
(Reporting by Michele Kambas; Editing by Mark Potter)