NICOSIA, Sept 4 Energy companies ENI
and Kogas will start exploratory drilling for oil
and gas off Cyprus in coming weeks, the island's energy minister
said on Thursday.
Kogas and ENI, which are partners, have concessions over
three offshore areas in the Mediterranean south of Cyprus.
"We are very close to starting and its a schedule which will
last between 12 and 18 months, depending on the findings,"
Yorgos Lakkotrypis, Cyprus's energy minister, said on the
sidelines of a conference in Nicosia.
He declined to be more specific about when the drilling
would start.
It takes about 80 days on average for each drill to be
completed, and at least four drills were expected, Lakkotrypis
said.
U.S. company Noble has reported a 5 trillion cubic
feet (tcf) gas find in another offshore concession south of the
island.
