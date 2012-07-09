BRUSSELS, July 9 Cyprus said on Monday it was
committed to economic reforms and reducing its public deficit to
within the European Union limit this year, pledging to shore up
its economy after applying for financial aid from Europe's
rescue fund.
The Mediterranean island became the fifth euro zone country
to apply for a financial lifeline from European Union support
funds on June 25 as the debt crisis continued to engulf the
currency bloc.
Cyprus's woes stem from the heavy exposure of its oversized
banking sector to debt-crippled Greece, leaving some Cypriot
banks needing to be recapitalised. Leading credit ratings
agencies have downgraded Cyprus to speculative grade territory.
"Cyprus recognises these challenges and is committed to the
achievement of fiscal targets and required structural reforms,
the securing of necessary funds for the government financial
needs, and the effective management of any challenges faced by
the banking system," the government said in a statement on the
aid application.
"Cyprus remains committed to reducing its general government
deficit below 3 percent by the end of 2012, despite the adverse
economic conditions," the statement added.
(Writing by Paul Carrel; editing by Rex Merrifield)