(Adds quotes, details, background)
By Marc Jones
LONDON Dec 7 Cyprus needs to speed up its
tackling of the bad loans held by banks and could see
privatisation plans sapped by politics next year, a source
familiar with the thinking of the international organisations
policing the country's economic reforms said.
The European Central Bank, International Monetary Fund and
the European Commission have been monitoring the progress of the
Cypriot economy since its financial bailout programme ended
earlier this year.
"The pace of NPL (non-performing loans) resolution has to
accelerate," the source said on Wednesday, adding that some
banks were working quite successfully at the process.
"Foreclosure rules have to be used more forcefully."
The source was also wary that reform and privatisation
efforts could suffer. Government support has already started to
fracture and momentum could be lost once campaigning for a 2018
presidential election gets going next year.
"There are risks the reforms are blocked," said the source,
said. "Today it is much more difficult for the government to
build consensus than it was after the (last) election."
He stressed, however, that Cyprus' efforts since the bailout
programme wound up had been solid and that the contagion risks
from any flare-up of Greece's problems were now "very small".
(Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Mark Heinrich)