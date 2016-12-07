(Releads, adds quotes, context)
By Peter Hobson
LONDON Dec 7 Cyprus will renew its attempt to
privatise state telecoms group Cyta next year after previously
failing to get approval to sell it all, putting legislation
before parliament in January to allow the sale of a minority
stake.
Sweeping privatisation was a condition of a 10 billion euro
($10.7 billion) bailout programme from the European Union (EU)
and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to rescue Cyprus from
economic meltdown in 2013.
"We aim and hope to take the new structure to parliament
within January," the Cypriot Finance Ministry's commissioner of
privatisations Constantinos Herodotou said at an Economist event
in London on Wednesday.
After failing to secure parliamentary backing for the sale
of 100 percent of Cyta, the country's biggest telecoms company,
the government is now in the "final stages" of drafting
legislation to sell a minority stake.
It is considering selling between 25 and 49 percent of
Cyta's shares, but would draw up the sale in a way that would
grant management control to the minority shareholder, he said.
Cyprus also aimed to submit a bill for the full
privatisation of Cyta's Greek arm, Cyta Hellas, "separately and
probably earlier" than for its parent company.
"The timing for this, assuming we get all the necessary
final approvals, will be to launch the transaction around March
or April 2017," Herodotou said.
Cyta is one of several companies on a new privatisation
list, which is subject to parliamentary approval.
The bailout programme ended in March, but the European
Central Bank and the European Commission said in September the
government had slowed its efforts to reform.
Cypriot Finance Minister Harris Georgiades told the same
event in London that the government would "have another go" at
convincing parliament to back the Cyta sales.
($1 = 0.9321 euros)
(Editing by Alexander Smith)