LONDON Dec 7 Cyprus aims to take a bill to
parliament in January to privatise a stake in state telecoms
firm Cyta, and hopes to sell Cyta's Greek subsidiary in March or
April next year, one of its top privatisation officials said on
Wednesday.
The government was in the "final stages" of developing
legislation to sell a minority stake in Cyta, the Finance
Ministry's commissioner of privatisations Constantinos Herodotou
said.
"We aim and hope to take the new structure to parliament
within January," he said at an Economist event.
He also said Cyprus aimed to submit a bill for the full
privatisation of Cyta's Greek arm, Cyta Hellas, earlier than its
parent company.
"The timing for this assuming we get all the necessary final
approvals will be to launch the transaction around March or
April 2017," Herodotou said.
(Reporting by Peter Hobson, editing by Marc Jones)