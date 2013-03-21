HSBC Holdings markets Singapore dollar AT1 bonds at 5% area
SINGAPORE, June 1 (IFR) - HSBC Holdings is marketing its first Singapore dollar Additional Tier 1 issue with yield guidance in the 5 percent area.
ATHENS, March 21 The euro zone is ready to discuss a new draft proposal from Cyprus that it expects to receive soon, the bloc's finance ministers said in a statement after a conference call on Thursday to discuss the crisis in the island nation.
Euro zone ministers reaffirmed the importance of fully guaranteeing bank deposits below 100,000 euros in the European Union, the Eurogroup statement said.
* Company responded to letter received from Aurora Funds Management Limited