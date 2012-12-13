BRUSSELS Dec 13 Eurogroup president Jean-Claude
Juncker said he did not expect a financial aid package for
Cyprus to be agreed at a meeting of euro zone finance ministers
in Brussels on Thursday.
"I don't think that we can find a definitive solution for
Cyprus today," he told reporters as he arrived for the meeting.
"It will probably be done in January."
Cyprus, one of the smallest economies in the 17-nation euro
zone, sought aid in June to buffer banks substantially exposed
to debt-crippled Greece.
It says it has reached a preliminary aid deal with the
European Union and the International Monetary Fund.
The cost of recapitalising the island's banking sector could
be as high as 10 billion euros - more than half of Cyprus's
annual output.
That would make the bank bailout one of the biggest ever as
a proportion of GDP, the island's central bank governor Panicos
Demetriades said on Wednesday, second only to the 1997 bank
bailout in Indonesia.