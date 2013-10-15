LONDON Oct 15 Below are comments made by Cyprus finance minister Harris Georgiades at an event with media in London on the state of play on the island following its fumbled rescue attempt back in March

ON GDP CONTRACTION

I think the contraction "will be 2 percent less than assumed...it was predicted to be almost 9 percent contraction, I think it's going to be 7 percent...We have not changed our planning.. our efforts on the fiscal dimension remain firmly based on very very conservative assumptions... more conservative than the troika assumptions. We want to be on the safe side."

ON REUNITING CYPRIOT/TURKISH HALVES OF ISLAND

"The foreign minister has said March.. I would say we can even do it by Christmas, so long as actions match words."

ON WHAT HAPPENS TO THE BANKS IF THEY NEED MORE ECB FUNDING AFTER CAPITAL CONTROLS LAPSE "normal ECB policies apply... so long as any bank can provide collateral it can receive (funding)... there are contingency plans if necessary which include the issuance of government guarantees."

ON BANKING NORMALISATION

"There has been an application for a new bank of Swedish interests yesterday.... these are small signs that things are starting to move in the right direction."

ON PROCESS OF RELAXING CAPITAL CONTROLS

"Risks remain, that's why we are taking a cautious and gradual approach on the relaxation."

There will be "a continuation of this gradual staged approach.... each step in this direction... restructuring and recapitalization, is being matched by yet another relaxation of these restrictions."

LACK OF CREDIT HITTING ECONOMY

"The real problem which remains and relates to banking system and is unfortunately bearing down on the real economy is the lack of credit."

BANKING SECTOR

"A number of specific things ... some are happening as we speak and some more needs to be done. We have a large co-op banking sector, organization, it comprised of 93 local co-op banks which operated throughout Cyprus, they will be merged into a team, the first merger took place yesterday. ...

The Hellenic Bank, a privately owned bank that needs about 300 million euros ... it will succeed in raising the necessary capital from private sources."

TAXES

"There will be no more tax hikes"