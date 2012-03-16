* Reshuffle leaves Cyprus cbank head without govt allies
* Orphanides' five-year term ends next month
* Will lose ECB seat if not reappointed by govt
* Some blame him for Cypriot banks' Greek debt exposure
* Clashed with govt on gold, spending
By Michele Kambas
NICOSIA, March 16 Athanasios Orphanides'
days at the European Central Bank appeared numbered on Friday
after he lost his only ally in a hostile Cypriot government that
will decide by April 30 if he gets reappointed.
The resignation of Finance Minister Kikis Kazamias for
health reasons effectively eliminates the only known supporter
of Orphanides in Cyprus's Communist government. The government
announced Kazamias's resignation on Friday, saying a mini
reshuffle would be announced on March 19.
"It is well known Kazamias favoured Orphanides's
re-appointment, and him not being in the cabinet lessens those
chances," said economist Stelios Platis.
Orphanides, a member of the Governing Council of the ECB and
head of the Cyprus Central Bank since 2007, has close relations
with Kazamias, who publicly defended him on several occasions
over the island's exposure to Greek debt.
The government denied newspaper reports Kazamias quit in
part because of a rift with Cypriot President Demetris
Christofias over the central bank appointment. Kazamias has been
battling an infection since falling ill in late January and
needs constant medical supervision.
Orphanides, a former senior adviser at the Federal Reserve,
was appointed by a previous administration to head the island's
central bank and his five-year terms ends next month.
If he is not reappointed he loses his seat at the ECB, where
he advocated ultra-low interest rates at the height of the
financial crisis in 2009 and was a key architect of a bond
purchase programme credited with keeping a lid on the euro
zone's debt troubles.
But in his native Cyprus relations rapidly nosedived with
Christofias, elected for a five-year term in 2008, and the two
men seldom meet.
Orphanides made few friends by refusing to sell gold
reserves or rubber-stamp bank licenses, and he was vocal about
the need for spending cuts and reforms in the tiny 17 billion
euro economy. The reforms were eventually taken by Kazamias,
appointed in August of last year.
GREEK EXPOSURE
But the major blot on his copybook, according to official
sources, is the perception that regulatory oversights led
Cypriot banks to hoard Greek government bonds, saddling them
with mammoth losses.
It is not an issue publicly discussed, but
government-friendly media does the talking. "Orphanides' End",
proclaimed the weekly Gnomi newspaper in its March 2 edition.
Orphanides, it said, had responsibility for the exposure.
Two local lenders, the Bank of Cyprus and Marfin
Popular, held 2 and 3 billion euros respectively of
Greek sovereign paper, written down in the recent private sector
debt swap deal that cut the value of Greek bonds by more than
half.
Greek exposure is cited as a key factor in repeated ratings
downgrades on Cyprus, and two of the world's three credit
ratings agencies now class the island's sovereign debt as junk
following action by Moody's on Tuesday.
Sources say Orphanides had sent letters to banks
highlighting risks from exposure to high-yielding sovereign
debt. As a member of the euro zone, it is unclear what further
restrictions could have been adopted, though there is a
suggestion it could have been done in official circulars.
One drawback, said an industry insider, was that however
talented Orphanides was as an economist, he lacked the
unofficial arm-twisting tactics which are a part of an old boys'
network running through the Cypriot economic and political
establishment.
Others disagree.
"If one provides evidence of how he could do that, without
discriminating against another euro zone member I would say he
has blame. Until that happens, and it hasn't happened, I am
fully supportive (of Orphanides)," said Alexander Apostolides,
an economics historian at European University Cyprus.
RUMOUR MILL
There are plenty of rumours but as yet no clear indications
as to who Orphanides's successor at the island's central bank -
who would also inherit his ECB seat - might be.
Persistent rumours point to Panicos Demetriades, a professor
of economics at the University of Leicester in the UK.
Demetriades declined to comment.
Whoever takes over will have to supervise recapitalisation
attempts by the banks. Marfin needs to find 1.35 billion euros
in fresh capital by the end of June and says it plans to raise
it either through existing shareholders or new ones. If it falls
short, the state will step in.
"Personally I am very sceptical in personalising the
contribution of anyone at the central bank or the ECB," said
economist Platis. "I don't think the ECB, or the markets in this
respect, will change their stand if Orphanides is not
reappointed and Kazamias has resigned.
"What will matter is if the people replacing him are doing
their job. We need strong technocrats with the ability to
express clear views and convincing arguments."
Should Orphanides not be reappointed, Platis said, a
credible option would be Chris Pissarides, recipient of the
Nobel Prize for Economics in 2010 for his work on unemployment.