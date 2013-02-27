NICOSIA Feb 27 Cyprus's outgoing finance minister Vasos Shiarly said on Wednesday the government has funds to cover its obligations until May as its eight-month wait for an international bailout continues.

"Based on the data before us, fiscal issues can be managed without a problem until May, because we always work three months ahead," Shiarly told reporters after meeting Cyprus President-elect Nicos Anastasiades and Michael Sarris, the island's new finance minister.