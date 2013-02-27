BRIEF-Extreme Networks wins bid for Avaya's networking business
* final agreement has been approved by United States Bankruptcy Court for Southern District of New York
NICOSIA Feb 27 Cyprus's outgoing finance minister Vasos Shiarly said on Wednesday the government has funds to cover its obligations until May as its eight-month wait for an international bailout continues.
"Based on the data before us, fiscal issues can be managed without a problem until May, because we always work three months ahead," Shiarly told reporters after meeting Cyprus President-elect Nicos Anastasiades and Michael Sarris, the island's new finance minister.
* WOW! announces the seventh amendment to its credit facility