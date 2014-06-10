DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to May 31
NICOSIA, June 10 Cyprus has appointed six international banks to arrange a series of meetings with fixed income investors in Europe, which may herald an earlier return to markets than envisaged under its bailout programme.
The island's finance ministry said it had mandated Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs International, HSBC, UBS Investment Bank and VTB Capital to arrange investor briefings. A euro-denominated transaction may follow, subject to market conditions, the finance ministry said.
WASHINGTON, April 19 Massive changes to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau - or the financial reform law that established it - could hurt U.S. mortgage borrowers who use the agency to fight erroneous charges and foreclosures, according to Trulia, an online real estate marketplace.