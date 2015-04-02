NICOSIA, April 2 Cyprus on Thursday pushed back
implementation of a key foreclosures law until April 17, a move
that will further delay the island's access to the ECB's
bond-buying programme.
Delays in adopting a foreclosures framework are holding up
reviews of Cyprus's bailout programme by its international
creditors. Those reviews are contingent to Cyprus participating
in the European Central Bank's 1.1 trillion euro quantitative
easing programme, launched last month.
In a majority vote, Cyprus's parliament put the foreclosures
legislation on hold, seeking more time to assess a separate
insolvency framework which lawmakers say must come into effect
simultaneously to adequately protect homeowners from mass
property seizures by banks.
Cyprus is following a three-year reform programme as part of
its 10 billion euro EU/IMF bailout. Creditors say the island
needs an adequate foreclosures framework to help banks curb high
levels of non-performing loans and allow them to lend more and
help spur economic growth.
Cypriot officials say that once the foreclosures framework
comes into effect and the island is reaffirmed to be on track
with its reforms, the ECB could buy up to 500 million euros in
Cypriot bonds.
The foreclosures framework was approved late last year by
parliament, but was conditional on authorities preparing
insolvency regulations and for both to come into effect
simultaneously.
(Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Susan Fenton)