NICOSIA Aug 1 Cyprus will grant its first
licence for a casino resort within about a year, the government
said on Friday, to be built in the south of the island where
gambling has been strictly prohibited.
Scores of Greek Cypriots regularly cross into northern
Cyprus, a breakaway Turkish Cypriot state recognised only by
Ankara and where there are several casinos.
The ruling Conservatives see allowing gambling as vital for
the tourism industry, creating jobs and attracting big spenders,
particularly after last year's international financial bailout.
Cyprus's previous communist government, in power until early
2013, had flatly refused to entertain the idea despite reported
interest from foreign operators. Some Cypriots still see
gambling as socially and morally undesirable.
The island draws about 2 million tourists a year, with the
sector representing about 10 percent of overall output.
Authorities said they would invite expressions of interest
in a two-stage selection process once approval of relevant
legislation is approved by parliament.
"This will be one of the most important infrastructure
projects in Cyprus in coming years," Cypriot government
spokesman Nicos Christodoulides said.
The licence would be valid for 30 years, and the successful
bidder would get an exclusivity agreement for 15 years. The
state would charge a 15 percent tax on gross income from
gambling, Christodoulides said in a statement.
