NICOSIA Feb 1 Noble Energy, which
recently reported a major natural gas find off Cyprus, does not
exclude participation in a new licensing round planned this
year, a senior official with the U.S.-based firm said on
Wednesday.
Noble reported an offshore gas prospect of between 5 and 8
trillion cubic feet (tcf) last month, a find which could make
Cyprus self sufficient in the commodity for decades.
Terry Gerhart, vice president for international operations,
said Noble was considering its options for participating in a
second licensing round, expected to be called by Cyprus in
coming weeks.
"At this point we are analysing the data which is out there.
We haven't made a commitment yet but we are looking at the data
and if we see something that looks encouraging we would
certainly look forward to participating," Gerhart told
journalists in Cyprus's capital Nicosia.
He said Noble's current find would require more appraisal
wells. The company was looking at delivery methods, including
piping it onshore for the domestic market, and the potential for
an LNG export project, Gerhart said.
Cyprus's attempts to tap offshore hydrocarbon riches has
angered its northern neighbour and rival Turkey, which
challenges Nicosia's jurisdiction in searching for oil and gas.
But buoyed by finds in the offshore block which lies close
to major gas discoveries off neighbouring Israel, Cyprus will
put 12 blocks rimming its south up for licensing this year, a
process which could eventually lead to exploration and
exploitation.
The island is ethnically split between Greek Cypriots
representing an internationally recognised government, and a
breakaway Turkish Cypriot state in north Cyprus. Reunification
talks are ongoing.
The Turkish Cypriots and Turkey, which invaded north Cyprus
in 1974 after a brief Greece-inspired coup, plan retaliatory
exploration in northern Cyprus.
Infrastructure work has already begun in an area onshore in
the east of the island, in preparation for work which Turkey's
state-run corporation TPAO is likely to start by around Feb. 28.
"We proposed either waiting for a (reunification) solution
or working together on oil and gas exploration. They refused
both, so we're going ahead with our own," said Osman Ertug,
spokesman for Turkish Cypriot leader Dervis Eroglu.