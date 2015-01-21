* Total failed to find evidence supporting drill-minister
By Michele Kambas
NICOSIA, Jan 21 French energy company Total is
likely to abandon its current search for oil and gas off Cyprus
after failing to find tangible evidence of reserves, dealing a
blow to the island's hopes of a natural resource bonanza after a
painful bailout in 2013.
Cypriot energy minister Yiorgos Lakkotrypis said on
Wednesday that Total, granted a concession two years
ago, had failed to pinpoint reserves that would justify costly
drilling.
"The company informed us some months ago that it was having
difficulty finding any structures, targets, in the blocks it had
a licence for ... and they informed us last September they had
not found any target to drill," Lakkotrypis told state radio.
Total is among a raft of international oil exploration and
production companies, including BP and ConocoPhillips
, that have slashed 2015 budgets in light of lower oil
prices.
Drilling in the east Mediterranean is costly, because of its
considerable depth. Asked if authorities had been told drilling
will not commence, Lakkotrypis said: "Essentially yes."
A Total spokeswoman confirmed the group had completed its
surveys on Blocks 10 & 11 without finding any potential drilling
targets, adding however that Total was "currently discussing
with local authorities a potential programme of additional
exploration works in the area."
Cyprus needed a 10 billion euro ($11.6 billion) bailout in
early 2013, and had partly pinned hopes on natural gas to aid
recovery.
Total's decision was unlikely to have a significant effect
on Cyprus's short-term outlook, but would be a dampener in the
medium and longer term, said Sofronis Clerides, associate
professor at the Department of Economics at the University of
Cyprus.
"An important upside risk just became less likely.
Expectations that natural resource revenues and related economic
activity will fuel a faster economic recovery will have to be
adjusted.
"The only silver lining is that Cyprus may now be able to
have a discussion about its natural resource prospects that is
grounded in reality rather than in wishful thinking," he told
Reuters.
Italy's ENI failed to find gas in a drill last year
and is now searching elsewhere off Cyprus. U.S. energy company
Noble found gas reserves in 2011.
Cyprus's neighbour Turkey has challenged Nicosia's right to
drill for gas, maintaining the island's estranged Turkish
Cypriots have an equal claim. The island was split in a Turkish
invasion in 1974 following a brief Greece-inspired coup.
Lakkotrypis said any decision by Total was unrelated to the
political controversy.
($1 = 0.8632 euros)
