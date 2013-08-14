* Cyprus recession drags on
* Flash data adjusts, deepens recession in Q1
By Michele Kambas
NICOSIA, Aug 14 Cyprus's economy contracted by
1.4 percent in the second quarter of the year on a quarterly
basis, extending a downturn on the financially troubled island
which received an international bailout in March.
Preliminary data showed Cyprus's Q2 quarterly downturn was
better than the first, when output contracted 1.7 percent. On a
yearly basis, the economy declined 5.4 percent from 4.8 percent
in the first quarter.
The data also offered a worse assessment on the depth of
recession in the first quarter; earlier assessments had put the
economic contraction in Q1 at 1.4 percent on a quarterly basis,
and 4.4 percent on a yearly basis.
Wednesday's readout is the first comprehensive snapshot of
how the island's economy fared from upheaval accompanying an
EU/IMF aid package in March, conditional on the closure of a
major bank and heavy losses on big deposits in a second.
Capital controls imposed by the state to prevent a run on
bank deposits have further crimped economic activity. Bank
transfers are now strictly vetted, and cash withdrawals by
individuals cannot exceed 300 euros per day.
Negative growth rates were recorded in all sectors of the
economy from construction to banking and tourism, the statistics
office said in a brief statement.
International lenders expect the island nation's 17 billion
euro economy to contract by 8.7 percent in 2013 and shrink by
3.9 percent in 2014 before returning to a 1.1 percent growth in
2015.
----------------------------------------------------------
KEY FIGURES (pct) Q2 Q1 (2013) Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 (2012)
-1.4 -1.7 -1.4 -0.8 -0.9 -0.4 (q/q)*
-5.4 -4.8 -3.6 -1.9 -2.7 -1.6 (y/y)
-5.2 -4.7 -3.5 -2.3 -2.5 -1.5 (y/y)*
*Seasonally adjusted
----------------------------------------------------------