* Of 601 lawmakers, 487 vote in favour of Cyprus bailout
* Surprise vote by Cypriot lawmakers stokes uncertainty
* German opposition attacks government over first Cyprus
plan
(Adds new numbers after Bundestag clarification)
BERLIN, April 18 Germany's lower house of
parliament voted overwhelmingly on Thursday to grant Cyprus a 10
billion euro bailout that is designed to avert bankruptcy for
the tiny Mediterranean island nation and keep it in the euro
zone.
Of the 601 lawmakers present in the Bundestag chamber, 487
backed the rescue, under which Cyprus has agreed to impose major
losses on depositors, shutter its second largest bank and raise
its corporate tax rate.
Separately, German parliamentarians also backed seven-year
loan extensions for bailout victims Portugal and Ireland.
The Cyprus vote was not in doubt given widespread support
from within German Chancellor Angela Merkel's centre-right
coalition and backing by many opposition lawmakers from the
Social Democrats and Greens.
However surprise news on Wednesday that the fractious
Cypriot parliament is also likely to vote on the deal stoked new
uncertainty over the fate of the rescue.
Before the vote, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble
warned lawmakers that a failure to offer Cyprus aid would
unleash contagion across the 17-nation single currency bloc.
"Step by step we are winning back confidence. If you look at
the markets, there is still nervousness and uncertainty. But it
is considerably less than three years, two years or one year
ago," Schaeuble said in a speech.
"The aid for Cyprus secures the successes we've already
achieved in the euro zone. We must prevent the problems in
Cyprus from unleashing new problems in other euro zone
countries."
He said that if Cyprus were allowed to go bankrupt, there
was a "significant risk" of contagion to Greece and other
vulnerable euro zone member states.
Responding to Schaeuble, the leader of the centre-left
Social Democrats in parliament Frank-Walter Steinmeier said his
party would support the bailout, but attacked the government for
initially backing a plan to hit small savers in Cypriot banks.
That proposal was scrapped after a major backlash and the
new bailout only hits people with deposits over 100,000 euros.
"Mr. Schaeuble, whether you asked for this or simply joined
others in supporting it, it was a huge mistake. It stoked fear
and insecurity in Europe," said Steinmeier.
(Reporting by Noah Barkin and Madeline Chambers; Editing by
Stephen Brown)